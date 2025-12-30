Congress leaders condole Khaleda Zia's death

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

The long-time chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party and three-time prime minister died in Dhaka earlier in the day after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Bangladesh's former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia," Kharge said.

"Throughout her long public life, she played an important role in shaping the nation's political journey. My sincere condolences to her family, supporters and the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Rahul Gandhi took to X to condole Zia's death.

"Saddened by the passing of former prime minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia. Over her long career in public life, she played a significant role in Bangladesh's political journey," Gandhi said.

"My heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters and the people of Bangladesh," he said. PTI AO RUK RUK