Congress leaders discuss party's preparedness in Haryana for Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Top Congress leaders on Monday discussed the party's preparedness in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections next year in the presence of senior leaders from the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Haryana's ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda attended the meeting.

The state, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats, has been in news for last week's violent clashes in Nuh. Kharge wished that peace and harmony prevail in the state and all communities must live together.

Other leaders who were also present at the meeting included party general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Deepinder Hooda, Congress' Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge Deepak Babariya.

"A meeting was held today with senior leaders of the Haryana Congress for the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The double-engine governments of the BJP have given nothing but betrayal to the 2.5 crore people of Haryana.

"The Congress party is constantly raising issues related to the public in Haryana. We are alert of the welfare of every section of Haryana - farmers, jawans, youth, farm-labourers, women, Dalits and backward classes, and small businessmen," Kharge said on Twitter.

The Congress president also said, "May harmony and peace prevail in Haryana. All communities should live together. This state should again move towards progress, every Congress leader and common worker is fighting for this." In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, a meeting was held with the leaders of Haryana Congress under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji. The Congress Party is dedicated to raising the voice of the people of Haryana and giving every citizen their rights." Hooda also tweeted pictures of the meeting and said, "Attended the important meeting of Haryana Congress under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji at AICC headquarters, Delhi. On this occasion, congratulated MP Rahul Gandhi ji for the grand victory in the just struggle." The Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday after the Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction in a defamation case.