Congress leaders express concern over flood situation in NE states

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Top Congress leaders expressed concern on Friday over the grim flood situation in the northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim, and asked the BJP-led Centre to provide immediate relief to people and expedite the rescue efforts.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi said they are extremely concerned over the situation due to floods in these states and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected.

"Extremely concerned about the grim flood situation in Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim. We do not expect PM Modi to visit Manipur, but the least he could do is extend help to the distressed people of Manipur and other NE states," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We expect the Union and the state governments to provide immediate relief and expedite the rescue efforts," he added.

The Congress president said while thousands have been displaced in Manipur as around 25,000 houses have been damaged there, more than two lakh people are affected in Assam and the situation is grim in the Barak valley.

"Multiple landslides in Mizoram's Aizawl district have claimed several lives. Tripura and Sikkim are also seeing flood-like situation with rising waters in the low-lying areas.

"I urge Congress workers to provide all possible assistance in the rescue and rehabilitation work and support those in distress," Kharge said.

In a post on the microblogging platform, Gandhi said: "Deeply concerned by the news of severe flash floods due to incessant rainfall in Manipur which has affected thousands of people, leaving them stranded or displaced." "My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders and workers to extend all possible support and assistance in rescue and rehabilitation work," he added.

The Congress, in a post on X, said: "As Manipur struggles to cope with severe flash floods and incessant rainfall, we feel deeply concerned for the people, who remain stranded and displaced." "We pay our condolences to those who lost their lives to the devastating floods. We offer Manipur all the possible support and help in rescue and rehabilitation work," the party said.

Rail and road communication in Assam's Barak valley has been severely impacted as the Barak river has surged above the danger mark, causing flooding in several areas of Silchar town, exacerbated by incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said.

The railway station in Silchar's Tarapur locality, situated close to the river, has been engulfed by the rising water, disrupting train services significantly. According to a spokesperson of the North East Frontier Railway, services to and from Silchar, a crucial hub in the Barak valley, have either been cancelled or short-terminated.

Waterlogging has been reported from the Raj Bhavan in Imphal following torrential rains in the last few days in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said on Friday.

Three persons have died while thousands are affected by the floods triggered by the downpour in the Imphal valley, they added.

Water got accumulated at the Raj Bhavan premises after the embankments of the Imphal river were breached at various places, a senior official said. PTI SKC RC