Congress leaders giving shelter to mining mafia: BJP over attack on SDM

Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was injured in an attack allegedly by the mining mafia during his visit to the Brindabani area for an inspection, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that Congress leaders are giving shelter to mining mafia in the state.

According to officials, when Mandi SDM Om Kant Thakur noticed some people engaged in illegal mining on Monday evening, a man attacked him and his tooth was broken. One person has been detained by the police in connection with the incident and further investigations are underway, police said.

In a statement issued here, BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal said, "It is confirmed that the mining mafia is working under the shelter of Congress leaders. As a result, anti-social activities are on a constant rise." Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said a person attacked the SDM while he was inspecting mines near Beas around Mandi town on Monday evening. The SDM sustained injuries on his face. Some people with tractors fled the spot, he added.

Expressing shock over incident, Bindal said acting on a tip off, the SDM reached the Beas River without police backup to investigate illegal sand mining. He was physically assaulted when he tried to stop the activity.

He said Baddi, Barotiwala area of Solan, Una, Mandi and Kangra are some major districts affected by the mining mafia and demanded that the state government should take strict action against the offenders. It should also deal firmly with the protectors of the mining mafia, he added. PTI BPL KSS KSS