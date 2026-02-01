Congress leaders in Kerala skeptical about rare earth corridor proposal in budget

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday expressed skepticism over the rare earth mineral corridor announced in the Union Budget, alleging that it could become an attempt to hand over the state’s resources to corporates.

Responding to reporters on the Union Budget, Satheesan said the policy framework for the Rare Earth Mineral Corridor should be formulated only after holding consultations with the state government.

"It should not be turned into an opportunity for corporates to steal Kerala’s rare earth resources. I view the project with skepticism," he said.

He recalled an earlier proposal to carry out dredging in the sea off the Kollam coast.

"It is an area with the highest marine resources in the state and also one with the highest deposits of rare earth minerals. The proposed dredging at that time was aimed at accessing those mineral resources," he alleged.

Satheesan said many viewed the rare earth mineral deposits in the state as a valuable treasure.

"It is an asset of the state. Therefore, no action should be taken without consulting the state government," he said.

Referring to the sea turtle conservation project allotted to Kerala in the Union Budget, he said it appeared to be a token gesture to merely acknowledge the state’s existence.

"How can a state be ridiculed to such an extent? Yet, Union ministers come here and make tall claims," he said.

He said the budget showed a disconnect between what Union ministers said and what the government actually did.

On the issue of rubber prices, Satheesan said assurances of price hikes remained confined to the ruling LDF's election manifestos in the state.

"Can people eat manifesto paper? In 2021, it was promised that the rubber price would be raised to Rs 250. During the Oommen Chandy government, the price was Rs 150. In the last 10 years, it has increased only to around Rs 200," he said.

He alleged that neither the Union nor the state government was doing enough for farmers.

"The Budget should energise sectors facing a crisis, but nothing has been done in this regard," he said.

Congress MP K C Venugopal also raised concerns about the rare earth mineral corridor proposed in the Budget.

He said that corporates favoured by the BJP government had entered the mineral sector.

"The right to mine Kerala’s valuable mineral resources rests with the public sector. Only after the details of the proposed corridor emerge can it be understood whether there are hidden agenda behind it," he said.

He said it must be examined whether the move would allow private players to mine mineral sand by damaging the ecology and livelihoods of fishermen.

Venugopal said the most disturbing aspect of the Budget was the total neglect of Kerala.

"In 2013–14, UPA government promised an AIIMS for Kerala.13 years passed since then and despite several AIIMS being announced across the country, Kerala has once again been denied one in this Budget," he said.

He said no Kerala-specific projects were announced for sectors such as healthcare, tourism, Ayurveda and traditional industries, which have high potential in the state.

On the high-speed rail corridor, Venugopal said ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan had raised high expectations after discussions with Union ministers, but Kerala was excluded even though seven high-speed rail corridors were announced across the country.

"This clearly shows how the BJP government views Kerala," he said.

Responding to the BJP state president’s claim that Kerala had failed to implement projects already sanctioned by the Centre, Venugopal said states ruled by the BJP, such as Odisha, were being generously allotted projects irrespective of implementation records.

Venugopal said the voice of Kerala would be raised strongly in Parliament against the neglect shown in the Budget.

He said the Congress would register strong opposition during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address as well as the Budget debate. PTI TBA TBA ADB