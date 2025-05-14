Congress leader's Jaipur house robbed, househelp couple being looked for

Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) A Nepali househelp couple allegedly burgled Congress leader Sandeep Chaudhary's house Wednesday by serving some intoxicating substance to his mother and wife, police said.

The incident took place in the Anand Nagar area of the Vaishali Nagar Police Station jurisdiction in the morning.

A hunt is on for the couple, Kajal and Bharat, and two of their accomplices.

A blockade has also been put in place in Jaipur city, DCP (West) Amit Kumar said.

The matter came to light when Chaudhary called his mother, and then his wife, but neither of them responded.

Alarmed, he called his daughter Rajshree, who came out of the room and saw her grandmother and mother unconscious, police said.

The family had hired a Nepali couple to cook food 10 days ago, they said.

It is suspected that the couple gave some narcotic to Chaudhary's 75-year-old mother, Krishna, and his wife, Mamta, 43, in the morning tea.

Once the two were unconscious, they called their accomplices and robbed the house, police said. PTI AG VN VN