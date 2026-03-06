Congress leaders Khurshid, Khera visit Iranian Embassy, sign condolence book

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera on Friday visited the Iranian Embassy in the national capital and expressed condolences over the demise of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The two leaders also signed the condolence book in the embassy.

The Congress leaders expressed their deepest condolences to the supreme leader’s representative to India, Ayatollah Abdul Majeed, and the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali.

Khurshid, who is the head of Congress' foreign affairs cell, was accompanied by Khera, former MLA Hasan Ahmed, and other party colleagues.

Khurshid later said they fulfilled their obligation by standing with a “long-time friend” of India during this difficult time.

"Our stand has been that when a friend is going through a difficult time, it is necessary to stand by that friend. We have come here to stand with them and extend our support… The courage shown by the people of Iran and their leadership is commendable.

"I appreciate that even after such a major tragedy and such a huge shock, they are facing the world with great courage and continuing to engage with people across the world. I hope the world would draw lessons from this," Khurshid said.

He added that it was necessary to send a message that, on behalf of the entire Congress, “we stand with Iran, which has been our partner and friend for years”.

Khera, the head of the party’s media and publicity department, said, “The government isn't brave enough to condemn the US and Israel's actions." Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei, Khera said, "On such occasions, the prime minister should say something and post something to express his grief. People are unable to understand the silence." Six days after Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran since 1989, was killed in a joint strike on Tehran by the US and Israel, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy on Thursday and signed the condolence book on behalf of the government of India.

Misri also held a brief conversation with the Iranian envoy, Mohammad Fathali. PTI SKC ARI