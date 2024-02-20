Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders meet French delegation

New Delhi: A delegation of French senators on Monday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held interactions on strengthening ties.

The French delegation met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath, residence and held interaction with them.

French Senate President, Gerard Larcher, accompanied by a French delegation earlier also met Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital.

"The meeting is viewed as a significant step in enhancing mutual understanding between France and India, reflecting a deep commitment to international diplomacy and the principles of democracy," the Congress said.

The Chairman of French Senate Gerard Larcher took to X to say that eEach time a delegation from @senat travels, I try to meet the representatives of the opposition.

"We met with the leaders of the Congress Party which was led by great personalities, Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Indira Ghandi @INCIndia," he said.

Larcher and French senators' delegation held talks with Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two leaders decided to intensify French-India parliamentary dialogue, including through a proposed agreement between the two Upper Houses.