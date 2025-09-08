Congress leaders meet Uddhav, discuss local body polls and vacant LoP posts

Mumbai, Sept 8 (PTI) Congress leaders on Monday held discussions regarding the upcoming local body polls and the vacant posts of Opposition leaders in the state legislature with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here.

The delegation comprised senior Congress politician Balasaheb Thorat, Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar, and chief whip Amin Patel.

"We had a detailed discussion over the upcoming local body polls. We also discussed the appointment of LoPs in the legislative council and the assembly," Thorat told reporters after meeting Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree.

The Leader of the Opposition's post in the legislative assembly has been lying vacant since Wadettiwar's term expired with the November 2024 assembly elections.

The LoP position in the legislative council fell vacant after the term of LoP Ambadas Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), expired in August.

The Sena (UBT) had already staked a claim for the LoP's post in the assembly, while the Congress is eyeing a similar position in the council.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 MLAs, the highest among the opposition parties.

In the 78-member upper house of the state legislature, Congress has 7 MLCs, Sena (UBT) 6, and NCP SP (3). Three legislators are Independents.

The BJP has 22 MLCs, the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has 7, and the NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, has 8. Currently, there are 22 vacancies.

"We held discussions with Thackeray on how the (local) polls should be fought," Wadettiwar said.

He said the Congress leaders will also meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar soon.

When asked what the Congress's stand would be if Sena (UBT) joins hands with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Wadettiwar said, "There was a discussion on it. We will also discuss this with our high command and comment later." The Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (SP) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The MNS is not a part of the opposition alliance; however, there are strong indications that the party will join hands with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in the local body polls.

Congress leaders, in private, have opposed any kind of truck with the MNS. PTI PR NSK