Congress leaders pay tribute to J B Patnaik on death anniversary

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and several senior Congress leaders on Monday paid tributes to former Odisha CM Janaki Ballav Patnaik on his 10th death anniversary.

After paying floral tributes to the image of Patnaik at Congress Bhawan here, the leaders recalled the good works done by him.

"Remembering former CM of Odisha, former Governor of Assam, erudite scholar and litterateur, Shri Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, on his punyatithi. His unwavering commitment to Odisha's progress will never be forgotten by people. Humble tributes to him," former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said on X.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Ananta Prasad Sethi said that Patnaik played a major role in the development of Bhubaneswar city. He was the one who had issued instructions to use Odia language as the official language of the state, Sethi said.

The former CM had set up thousands of industries in a thousand days. He arranged small credits to farmers and small-time traders to improve their financial condition, senior party leader Jayadev Jena said. PTI BBM BBM RG