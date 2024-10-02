Congress leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

While Rahul Gandhi said the Mahatma was not just an individual but a way of living and thinking, Kharge said they are following his ideas as they are being challenged today.

"Bapu has taught me that if we want to live, we should live without fear - we should walk on the path of truth, love, compassion and harmony while uniting everyone," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Gandhi ji was not just an individual, he was a way of living and thinking," the former Congress president said in a post in Hindi on X while paying salutations to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary.

He also paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the morning.

Kharge said the thoughts and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, who showed the path of peace to the entire world with the highest values of truth, non-violence and satyagraha, the architect of the Indian freedom struggle, are always inspiring for us.

"Today, we are facing the challenge to his ideas by following the principles of Bapu. Best wishes to all the countrymen on Gandhi Jayanti," Kharge said on X.

The Congress also remembered former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and former Congress leader K Kamaraj on his death anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi said Shastri will be remembered for his simplicity and Kamaraj for his humility, dedication, and visionary policies for the upliftment of the marginalised and the empowerment of the underprivileged.

Congress leader K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Bapu's life and his teachings serve as our lodestar today more than ever. At a time when the forces of hatred, lies and violence are trying their best to destroy India, the message of Satya and Ahimsa is our guiding principle. This Gandhi Jayanti, we renew our pledge to walk in his footsteps," Venugopal said in a post on X. PTI SKC DV DV