Congress leaders, PM greet Sonia Gandhi on birthday

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Several Congress leaders on Saturday greeted Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge visiting her at her residence to extend his greetings.

"On behalf of all Congress workers, hearty greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today," Kharge said after meeting Gandhi.

"Her courageous and dignified contribution towards the country and the party is inspiring for everyone. We all wish for her good health and long life," Kharge added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the former Congress chief.

"Best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he said in a post on X.

Gandhi -- the longest serving Congress president -- has taken a backseat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking up key roles in the party. PTI SKC SZM