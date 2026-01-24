Congress leaders settle internal dispute linked to Chandrapur civic body

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The Congress has resolved an internal dispute linked to the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC) in Maharashtra after a high-level meeting of party leaders, its state legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday.

The meeting was held in the wake of 13 Congress corporators, out of the party's 27 elected members in the Chandrapur civic body, on Friday registered themselves as a group amid a tussle between Wadettiwar and the party's local MP Pratibha Dhanorkar.

These 13 corporators owed allegiance to Dhanorkar. Later, the remaining 14 corporators supporting Wadettiwar, reached the venue and objected to the registration.

During the meeting, which was held online, it was decided that the name of the Congress group leader in the CMC will be finalised by state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, while decisions on the mayor and the standing committee will be taken by Wadettiwar in consultation with MP Dhanorkar.

The meeting was attended by Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Sapkal, Dhanorkar and Wadettiwar.

The BJP has won 23 seats, while the Congress has bagged 27 in the CMC. At least 34 corporators are required to control the 66-member civic body.

The Congress leaders held detailed discussions on the political situation in Chandrapur following the recent confusion over the formation of the Congress corporators' group, Wadettiwar said.

It was also decided that the responsibility of the decision on mayor's post will be handled by Dhanorkar, and the post of deputy mayor will be given to those who support the Congress in forming the civic body government.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said he went "two steps back" in the larger interest of the Congress.

"As a party leader, one has to remain patient. Even if someone criticises or abuses you, you must continue to work for the organisation," he said, adding that he has been working for the Congress for the last 25 years and will always take decisions in the party's interest.

Wadettiwar alleged that the BJP has started efforts to form the government in Chandrapur by offering money and posts to corporators. He claimed that some corporators were offered Rs 1 crore and positions to switch sides.

"Both Congress and BJP need support from others to form the government. The question is whether money and posts will work, and whether independents will fall for it," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Wadettiwar said senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal received a clean chit in the Maharashtra Sadan case after joining the BJP-led alliance.

"Once you go to the BJP, all allegations are washed away. They have a powerful machine that cleans everyone who joins them," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned who would compensate Bhujbal for the two-and-a-half years he spent in jail in the case and what action would be taken against those who levelled allegations against him. PTI MR NP