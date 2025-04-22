Congress leaders slam UP govt over killing of 2 Dalits in 2 days in Amethi

Amethi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of two Dalit men in Amethi in two days, calling it a reflection of the state's "deteriorating law and order situation".

Senior party leaders alleged that the double-engine BJP government had "failed" to protect the marginalised communities.

Congress state president Ajay Rai visited the family of one of the victims, Shivam Kori, on Tuesday in the Kalyaanpur village under the Jamo police station limits. Shivam, 25, died on April 21 after his throat was slit near his village. A day earlier, Chandrakumar Kori was found dead near the Setha Road overbridge in the Gauriganj town.

Speaking to reporters, Rai alleged that incidents of Dalit oppression have been rising under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. "Whether it is Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Rampur, Amroha or now Amethi, the pattern of attacks against Dalits is alarming. The state government is asleep. There is lawlessness across the state, and Dalits are facing violence with no protection," he said.

He also accused the government of "turning a blind eye" to the complaints raised by Shivam's family. "For the past four months, the family had been reaching out to the police for help. Had the police acted responsibly, Shivam would have been alive today. The silence of the state government indicates a lack of political will," Rai alleged.

He spent time with the bereaved family and assured them of all possible assistance from both himself and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma said the incidents showed how "emboldened" criminals had become in the state. "The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has completely collapsed. In just two days, two Dalits have been murdered in Amethi. This is deeply unfortunate and highlights the failure of the state government in curbing crime," he told PTI over phone.

"The double-engine government has failed to instill the fear of law among offenders," he added.

Congress chief Rai also said that honouring BR Ambedkar's legacy required ensuring dignity and justice for Dalits. "The BJP's claims of respecting Ambedkar are mere tokenism. When Dalits are not safe, what kind of justice are we talking about?" Meanwhile, Bhim Army district president Arun Ambedkar also visited Shivam's family on Tuesday along with party workers. He met with the family and assured them of support, saying his organisation would stand by them in their fight for justice.

Earlier in the day, tensions rose when Shivam's father Chhotelal questioned the police investigation, claiming that one of the arrested suspects, Vikas Yadav, had only been drinking with Shivam and had left before the incident. "He was not involved in the murder," Chhotelal said.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said two suspects -- Vikas Yadav and Man Singh -- had been arrested in connection with Shivam's murder. In the Gauriganj case, police have also arrested Vikas Kanojia, the prime accused in the killing of Chandrakumar alias Babban.

Following the post-mortem, Shivam's family initially refused to perform his last rites, alleging police inaction. It was only after lengthy discussions with officials that the family agreed to proceed with the cremation. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK