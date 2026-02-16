Congress leaders take out march against Uttarakhand govt in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 16 (PTI) Congress leaders marched towards the Lok Bhavan here to protest against the Uttarakhand government, alleging deteriorating law and order, inflation, rising unemployment, corruption in the state.

Police stopped the protesters by erecting a barricade near the Hathibarkala police station, leading to a scuffle between the two sides and some people were seen trying to jump the barricades.

A large number of party workers gathered at the Parade Ground for the march to gherao the Lok Bhavan.

The march was held under the leadership of party's state president, Ganesh Godiyal, state in-charge, Kumari Selja, and other senior leaders.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat, program coordinator and MLA Pritam Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Yashpal Arya, election management committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat also took part in the protest.

Godiyal said the objective of the march was to compel the government to fix the "atmosphere of corruption and fear" in the state.

"Five murders have taken place in Dehradun in the last 15 days, and the government doesn't care. People are committing suicide, and Uttarakhand is in a dire state. We have taken to the streets because of this," he said.

Harak Singh Rawat accused the BJP government in the state of tearing down banners and posters put up by the Congress party in connection with the event. "This proves that the BJP is frightened by the Congress party's strength," he said. PTI DPT SKY SKY