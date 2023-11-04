Congress leaders, their statements, announcements are `filmy', says PM Modi in poll-bound MP

Ratlam (MP), Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress leaders, their "dialogues" and their announcements are all "filmy" as he took a jibe at 'tear clothes' remark of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Speaking at a rally at Ratlam in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh ahead of November 17 assembly elections, he also announced that the free ration scheme for "80 crore poor persons" in the country would be extended for another five years.

“The Congress leaders are filmy, their dialogues are filmy, their announcements are filmy, their characters too are filmy, and when a character is filmy, then obviously the scene too will be filmy,” he said.

"A competition of tearing clothes is going on between two Congress leaders,” Modi said, in an apparent jibe at Nath's statement referring to veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

This was only a "trailer," the prime minister said.

“After the victory of the BJP on December 3 (when votes will be counted), the real picture of Congress will be seen here, the real conflict within the Congress will unfold,” he said.

If Congress leaders get an opportunity, they tear the clothes of the public, the prime minister added.

“This is not a fight for the CM's chair.. This is a fight for the future of their sons who will get hold of Congress in the state....Congress is doing dynastic politics,” Modi said.

The prime minister also promised to extend the free ration (foodgrains under public distribution system) scheme for "80 crore poor people of the country" for five years beyond this December, and said that "fulfilling the people's dreams is Modi's resolve." The Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes for women are being praised in the entire country, he said.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-tribal, Modi said it opposed the candidature of the first tribal woman president Droupadi Murmu by fielding a former BJP leader (Yashwant Sinha) against her.

The BJP would win the assembly elections in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said.

“Be it the country or Madhya Pradesh, Congress is left with only the trumpet of false announcements… Congress does not even have a concrete roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh. Congress cannot even think that far,” Modi said. PTI MAS ADU KRK