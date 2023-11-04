Congress leaders, their statements, announcements are 'filmy', says PM Modi in poll-bound MP

Ratlam (MP), Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress leaders, their "dialogues" and their announcements are all "filmy" as he took a jibe at 'tear clothes' remarks of the Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders.

Speaking at a rally at Ratlam in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections, he also announced that the free ration scheme for "80 crore poor persons" in the country would be extended for another five years.

"The Congress leaders are filmy, their dialogues are filmy, their announcements are filmy, their characters too are filmy, and when a character is filmy, then obviously the scene too will be filmy," he said.

"A competition of tearing clothes is going on between two Congress leaders,” Modi said, in an apparent jibe at state Congress chief Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh.

Nath was caught in a video telling some disgruntled ticket aspirants that they should "tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes" as Singh was looking after candidate selection in that particular region. Singh responded to it on social media. The two leaders, however, made light of the scrap later.

This was only a "trailer," the prime minister said.

After the victory of the BJP on December 3 (when votes will be counted), the real picture of Congress will be seen here, the real conflict within the Congress will unfold, he said.

If Congress leaders get an opportunity, they tear the clothes of the public, the prime minister added.

“This is not a fight for the CM's chair.. This is a fight for the future of their sons who will get hold of Congress in the state....Congress is doing dynastic politics,” Modi said, adding that the BJP was "working for the present and future of “your children." The prime minister also promised to extend the free ration (foodgrains under public distribution system) scheme for "80 crore poor people of the country" for five years beyond this December, and said that "fulfilling the people's dreams is Modi's resolve." The poor will use the money saved thus for other necessities of life, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes for women are being praised in the entire country, he said.

When somebody mentions `behen' (sister), one thinks of the `mama' (maternal uncle) too, Modi said, referring to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was present on the dais. Chouhan is fondly called `mama ji' in the state.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-tribal, Modi said it opposed the candidature of the first tribal woman president of thee country Droupadi Murmu by fielding a former BJP leader (Yashwant Sinha) against her.

This has angered the tribal community in the country and it is in the mood to punish Congress, he said, adding that the welfare of tribals is the top priority of the BJP.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the saffron party would win the assembly elections in both Madhya Pradesh and the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

"Be it the country or Madhya Pradesh, Congress is left with only the trumpet of false announcements....Congress does not even have a concrete roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh. Congress cannot even think that far," Modi said.

There is no section of the population that was not deceived by the Congress, he said.

"The Congress makes the misleading promise of farm loan waiver in every election but its record shows that farmers never get the benefit… instead Congress leaders and their supporters get the benefit," he claimed.

It was the BJP alone that took Madhya Pradesh forward in agriculture, road and rail network and industrial development, and turned it into a hub of modern education, the prime minister said.

“That's why the people of MP have an unwavering faith in the BJP. Madhya Pradesh has had this faith in the BJP since the time when very few people in the country knew about the party,” he said.

The BJP made the country the third biggest economy of the world, hoisted a flag on the moon and did not let the country fall behind during the coronavirus pandemic period, the PM said, adding that under the BJP rule, the country got a new identity.

A Congress rule in the state means scams of thousands of crores of rupees, criminals having a free run, betrayal of the poor, atrocities on the Dalits, backward classes and tribals, he said.

There is a wave in favour of the BJP, the prime minister said, adding that the calculations of "those sitting in Delhi" will change today and they will start discussing whether the party will get a two-thirds majority. The previous Congress government was not interested in fulfilling the biggest dream of the poor which is to have one's own house, Modi said.

The BJP government at the Centre has constructed four crore houses for the poor including 50 lakh in Madhya Pradesh in the past ten years, he said, and noted that these houses were registered in the name of the women of a family.

His government also rolled out a scheme for providing houses to the poor in the urban areas, the prime minister said while citing other welfare measures such as Ujjwala scheme for gas cylinder, taking tap water to every home and encouraging construction of toilets.

The priority of "the double engine government" (BJP governments in the state and at the Centre) has been the "mothers, sisters and daughters," Modi said.

Accusing the Congress of sitting on the women's reservation bill for years, he said the BJP government ensured women empowerment by giving them 33 percent reservation in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

Mentioning his government's welfare schemes and measures for farmers such as the PM Samman Nidhi and recent increase in Minimum Support Prices, Modi said the BJP governments in the states are procuring more farm produce than other governments and providing farmers urea bags, which cost Rs 3,000 apiece in other countries, for just Rs 300. PTI ADU MAS KRK