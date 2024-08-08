Congress leaders to tour central, eastern Maharashtra to review poll preparations

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leaders will tour Marathwada and Vidarbha regions from August 10 to take stock of preparations for the coming assembly elections, a party statement said here on Thursday.

The party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and senior state leaders will take part in the tour, it said.

Chennithala, state unit president Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Mukul Wasnik, Vijay Wadettiwar, Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Naseem Khan and Amit Deshmukh will hold district-wise meetings with local office-bearers, it said.

Elections are due in the state in October. PTI MR KRK