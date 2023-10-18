Congress leaders urge Assam Governor to stop state govt's alleged political vendetta against opposition parties

Guwahati, Sept 18 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by LoP in the assembly Debabrata Saikia, on Wednesday, urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to stop the alleged political vendetta by the state government against opposition leaders and restricting their freedom of speech towards constructive criticism in social media.

The Congress leaders called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to him alleging that the present state government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is "strangulating" the democratic practice of constructive criticism of the government by the opposition parties.

The leaders alleged that the state government was targeting the opposition leaders and trying to "gag" any voice against this government by using administrative machinery on some pretext or other.

''The success of democracy depends to a great extent on the constructive role of opposition parties which checks the autocratic tendencies of the ruling party. It critically examines the rules and policies of the government and raises voice on wrong policies'', the memorandum stated.

The main duty of the opposition party is to criticize the policies of the government and therefore, in a democracy, opposition must be given the space to make the government responsible and accountable to the public, it said.

The Congress leaders urged the governor to intervene to uphold the democratic principles of the Constitution and provide an atmosphere for the opposition parties to freely exercise their democratic responsibilities.

Besides Saikia, the other members of the delegation were Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque and MLAs Wazed Ali, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Nurul Huda, Abdul Batin Khandakar and Asif Md. Nazar. PTI DG DG RG