Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad, Kunal Raut booked for Mumbai protests

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and the state unit chief of the party's youth wing Kunal Raut were booked for leading two agitations in the metropolis without permission, police officials said on Thursday.

MLA Gaikwad had led a protest in front of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, while Raut was part of the Maharashtra Youth Congress stir in front of Mantralaya (state secretariat), the officials said.

"Both protests took place on Wednesday. Gaikwad was booked by Azad Maidan police station, while the case against Raut was registered at Marine Drive police station," an official said.

The have been charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Mumbai Police Act for violation of the orders promulgated by the police commissioner as well as unlawful assembly and other offences, he said. PTI DC BNM