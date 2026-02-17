Congress leaders, workers clash with police during march to gherao UP Assembly

Lucknow, Feb 17 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers clashed with police on Tuesday as they tried to march to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha during the budget session to protest against issues such as replacing of rural employment scheme MGNREGA and misgovernance.

The clash led to several detentions and alleged lathicharge.

Soon after the Assembly proceedings began in the morning, a large number of Congress workers, led by senior leaders, began marching from party headquarters towards the Vidhan Bhavan nearby as part of an "MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan".

However, they were stopped midway by a heavy deployment of police and Rapid Action Force personnel, and multiple layers of barricading erected along the route.

As the protesters attempted to push forward, raising slogans accusing the government of "hiding behind the police out of fear", security personnel moved in to disperse the crowd.

Congress workers tried to scale the barricades and in some places senior leaders, including state unit president Ajay Rai, were seen standing atop barricades amid the jostling.

Police sources said several protesting leaders and workers were taken into custody and shifted to Eco Garden.

Manish Hindvi, vice-chairman of UP Congress' media department, told PTI that police and the RAF used force when workers tried to proceed towards the Assembly.

Many protesters were seen carrying the tricolour and Congress party flags and posters bearing Mahatma Gandhi's image. They held banners supporting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and opposing the new legislation that has replaced it.

The Congress rally saw the participation of several women workers. One of them, Maitri, said the party was determined to gherao the Assembly and register its protest.

Hindvi said the leaders who took part in the protest march included Congress national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande, state unit president Ajay Rai, MP Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and MLA Virendra Chaudhary.

He alleged that Congress MP from Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, was placed under house arrest before he could leave to join the protest. Leaders from Rae Bareli, Amethi and other districts were prevented from travelling to Lucknow, he said.

Speaking to PTI Videos during the protest, Ajay Rai accused the government of "thana shahi" (police high-handedness) and alleged that workers under the MGNREGA scheme were not being paid their wages.

He also raised issues including farmers not getting remunerative prices for their produce and unemployment among youths.

Referring to shifting of idols during reconstruction work around the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Rai alleged that some idols were damaged. He accused the BJP government of disrespecting historical and religious figures.

"We will continue to oppose such actions," he said.

Avinash Pande alleged that the police action amounted to "murder of democracy".

"Our attempt was to democratically apprise the government of issues related to MGNREGA, farmers not getting prices for their crops, unpaid wages and unemployment. The way peaceful protesters are being lathi-charged, dragged and their clothes torn is condemnable. Our agitation will intensify," he said.

Aradhana Mishra alleged that despite marching peacefully, the protesters were stopped forcibly and several workers sustained injuries in the police action.

Kishori Lal Sharma described the police action as part of a "repressive policy" and said the party only wanted to stage a peaceful demonstration.

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature is currently underway. Officials said the police administration has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the Congress' plan to gherao the Vidhan Bhavan.

Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 in December 2025, replacing the MGNREGA brought in by the Congress-led UPA government.

The VB-G RAM G Act guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household annually, up from 100 days under the previous scheme.

Reacting to the protest, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said that by opposing the new scheme, the Congress has revealed its "anti-farmer character".

"Congress leaders have either not read the details of this scheme or they are deliberately hatching a conspiracy against farmers," he said, outlining what he described as the benefits of VB-G RAM G over MGNREGA. PTI KIS SLM RUK RUK