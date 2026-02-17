Congress leaders, workers marching to gherao UP Vidhan Bhavan detained

Lucknow, Feb 17 (PTI) Police on Tuesday detained several Congress leaders and workers, and allegedly used force to stop them from marching to gherao the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan over the scrapping of MGNREGA and "misgovernance".

According to Manish Hindvi, vice-chairman of the media department of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, a large number of party leaders and workers had set out from the party office to gherao the Vidhan Bhavan as part of the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan'.

"When the workers attempted to move forward after being stopped, the police and Rapid Action Force used force to disperse them," Hindvi told PTI.

Police sources said several protesting leaders and workers were taken into custody and shifted to Eco Garden.

Hindvi said those participating in the protest included Congress national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande, state unit president Ajay Rai, MP Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, MLA Virendra Chaudhary and other senior leaders and workers.

He alleged that Congress MP from Barabanki Tanuj Punia was placed under house arrest before he could leave to join the protest.

"We have also received information regarding Congress leaders being prevented from travelling to Lucknow from Rae Bareli, Amethi and other districts of the state," he claimed.

Hindvi alleged that the central government is working only for industrialists and attempting to end MGNREGA, while "misgovernance" is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh.

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature is currently underway, and the police administration had made elaborate security arrangements in view of the Congress' plan to gherao the Vidhan Bhavan, officials said.

Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 in December, replacing MGNREGA, which was brought by the Congress-led UPA government in 2025.

The VB-G RAM G guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household annually - up from 100 days.

Reacting to the opposition protest, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla here said that by opposing VB-G RAM G, the Congress has revealed its "anti-farmer character".

"Congress leaders have either not read the details of this scheme or they are deliberately hatching a conspiracy against farmers," he said, citing the benefits of VB-G RAM G over MGNREGA. PTI SLM/KIS MNK MNK