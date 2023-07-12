Congress leaders, workers observe day-long 'silent protest' in Kerala to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 12 (PTI) Expressing solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and protesting against his disqualification from the Parliament, senior Congress leaders and scores of party workers observed 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) in the state capital on Wednesday.

They gathered in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park, located in the heart of the capital city, and observed silence till evening alleging that Gandhi was "erroneously" convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Led by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, the protest was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, MPs including Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajmohan Unnithan and K Muraleedharan and presidents of various District Congress Committees besides ordinary party workers.

During the concluding meeting, the Congress leaders came down heavily on the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused the Narendra Modi government of playing 'dirty tricks' to politically "eliminate" Gandhi and trying to keep him away from the Parliament through the defamation case.

Addressing the protesters in the evening, Sudhakaran said that Gandhi is a leader who earned wide acceptance and respect, cutting across political parties and their leaders.

The Modi government is scared of Gandhi's growing popularity and acceptance in the country and so they are trying to politically "eliminate" him, he alleged.

Claiming that only the Congress could protect and retain the diversity of the country, he said any attempt to politically "eliminate" Gandhi would be checked unitedly by thousands of party workers and its leaders.

LoP Satheesan charged that the Modi government was scared of the questions being raised by Gandhi while Suresh, who is also the working president of the KPCC, alleged that the saffron party and its government were trying to insult Gandhi and keep him away from Parliament.

A large number of party workers also arrived from various districts to take part in the protest.

Gandhi represented Kerala's Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha before his disqualification as MP.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal recently wrote to all state unit chiefs of the party and key functionaries about the protest after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

"The entire world has seen how Rahul Gandhi has consistently been questioning and exposing the relationship between Modi and Adani on various platforms. His courageous pursuit has forced the Prime Minister and the BJP to resort to crooked measures leading to his conviction and disqualification from the membership of Lok Sabha," Venugopal had said in his communication. PTI LGK KH