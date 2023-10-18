Congress leadership discusses candidates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh polls

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Congress leadership discussed the names of the probable candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in both the states.
The top Congress leadership held separate meetings for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. While former party chief Rahul Gandhi participated in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Rajasthan, he skipped the Madhya Pradesh meeting as he had to leave for Telangana, where he is scheduled to take part in a road show.
Sources said the party discussed around 100 seats for Rajasthan and 86 for Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has so far declared 144 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls.
The sources added that another CEC meet for Rajasthan would be held in Delhi on October 21.
Kharge said the Congress would retain power in Rajasthan, riding on the good governance of the Ashok Gehlot government in the state in the last five years.
The party's CEC, chaired by Kharge, held a meeting to deliberate on the names of the candidates for the November 25 polls in the desert state.
Kharge, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot, AICC in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, state Congress chief Govind Dotasra, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and the party's Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi attended the meeting, among others.
The CEC meet for Madhya Pradesh, which was held in two parts in the afternoon and the evening, was attended by state party chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala. All India Congress Committee's (AICC) screening panel head for Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh, was also present.
"Savings, relief, growth, protection and upliftment -- this is how Rajasthan changed due to the good governance of the Congress!" Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.
"We are confident that the public will bless us again. An important meeting of the Central Election Committee was held on Rajasthan today," he added.
In another post on the microblogging website, Kharge said, "Madhya Pradesh will not be misled by the BJP this time. Public anger will teach a lesson to this useless, tyrannical and corrupt government." "Justice and commitment will rise in the lives of every section of Madhya Pradesh. Because the public will take an unprecedented decision in favour of the Congress. An important meeting of the Central Election Committee was held regarding Madhya Pradesh today," he added.
The screening committees for both the poll-bound states had held discussions earlier on the names of the candidates on all the seats.
The Congress is looking to buck the revolving-door trend in Rajasthan and retain power in the desert state. In Madhya Pradesh, it is seeking to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17, the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI ASK/SKC RC