Congress leads in just two seats in Bihar

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress was leading in just two of the 61 seats it contested in Bihar, in a massive setback for the party that fought the assembly elections as part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Md Qamrul Hoda was leading in Kishanganj by 24,058 votes after 19 rounds of counting, while Ajeet Sharma was ahead in Bhagalpur by 4,797 votes after 15 rounds of counting, according to the Election Commission.

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar was trailing in the Kutumba seat. PTI SUK PKD NAC SOM