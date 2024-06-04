Congress leads in lone Nagaland LS seat by over 23,000 votes

Kohima, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir was leading over his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP by over 23,500 votes in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, according to the Election Commission.

Jamir polled 2,02,415 votes, while Murry 1,78,896 and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha got 2,927 votes.

A total of 57.72 per cent of 13.25 lakh people had cast their votes in the elections to the seat on April 19.

Counting of votes was underway at 17 counting centres.