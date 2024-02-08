Congress leads multi-party black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi

Theni (Tamil Nadu), Feb 8 (PTI) Members of various political parties led by the Congress held a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his visit to the district on Thursday.

Advertisment

As many as 300 protestors gathered together and objected to his arrival in the district, raising slogans denouncing the Governor for being critical of the ruling DMK.

Party workers from the DMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), MDMK, and the Left parties also participated in the agitation.

Governor Ravi was in the district for an interaction with students of Mary Matha CMI Public School here. PTI CORR JSP ANE