Congress leads Oppn walkout in RS over farmers issue

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Congress and some other opposition party MPs on Wednesday walked out of the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's alleged anti-farmer policies and for not fulfilling the promise of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops.

Congress MPs raised slogans after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed motions seeking setting aside of the business of the day to discuss the farmers' issue.

Dhankhar slammed their behaviour, saying the "interest of farmers is not served by sloganeering and (shedding) crocodile tears".

"You are only politicising it. You don't want a solution. Kisan (farmers) is your last priority," he told the agitated Congress and other opposition party MPs.

Amid slogan shouting, the chairman took up Zero Hour mentions.

Initially, he did not allow the opposition MPs to raise the issue but later relented and allowed Congress leader Pramod Tiwari to make a brief one minute mention.

Tiwari said the government has not kept its promise of raising MSP. This has led to farmers again starting agitation, he said.

Few others wanted to speak but Dhankhar did not allow it.

Soon after, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), besides some members of RJD, staged a walkout.

Earlier, Dhankhar said he found the five notices served under rule 267 not in order and so they were not acceded to.

The notices called for setting aside business of the day to discuss farmers' issues, the recent cyclone in Tamil Nadu, allegations of corruption and wrongdoing against Adani group and violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Congress' Randeep Surjewala had given a notice under rule 267 for discussing the farmers' issue.

In his notice, he referred to the agrarian distress in the country, which coupled with rural and agricultural debt, is causing an alarming situation in the rural hinterland of India.

He said they also wanted to raise and discuss the issue of MSP not being given to farmers on their produce.

"Even public representatives and those holding his constitutional posts have publicly expressed concerns about rural and agrarian distress. This requires urgent discussion in the House by suspending all other business," the Congress MP said in his notice.

The concerns by the opposition came a day after Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar had in Mumbai expressed concern over the farmers' issue and urged the agriculture minister to hold talks with protesting farmers.

Farmers from various regions of western Uttar Pradesh began a march to Delhi on December 2 after gathering at the Delhi-Noida border in recent days to stage a protest. PTI KKS ANZ SKC SKC KVK KVK