Congress-led UDF disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings over Sabarimala gold loss issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Thursday disrupted the Kerala assembly proceedings by demanding the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan over the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

As the House proceedings commenced after obituary references and naming of the chairpersons panel, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan told Speaker A N Shamseer that the UDF was still in protest over the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

He said that when the last session ended, the opposition had boycotted the House over the issue and the protest demanding Vasavan's resignation was still continuing.

"Therefore, we will not be able to cooperate with the House proceedings," he said as opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the House holding up placards and a banner in front the Speaker's dais, accusing the CPI(M) of "looting" the Sabarimala shrine.

In response to the UDF protest, state Parliamentary Affairs and Excise Minister M B Rajesh accused the opposition of being "cowards".

Rajesh, in strong criticism of the UDF, said the opposition has the option of seeking a motion to adjourn the House and discuss the issue.

"But they are afraid to discuss the matter. They have always run away from discussing important issues in the House. They are afraid and that is why they are trooping into the well of the assembly holding up placards.

"This is an indication of their shameless cowardice," he contended as the UDF MLAs kept shouting slogans against the government on the Sabarimala issue.

They also did not heed the Speaker's directive to not hold up the banner in front of the dais.

As the protest continued, Rajesh contended that the UDF slogan -- who stole the gold of Lord Ayyappa -- should be directed at its convener Adoor Prakash and if no satisfactory reply is received, then they should ask Sonia Gandhi the same question.

Terming the protest a "drama", the minister said the opposition was enacting it now as the Kerala High Court has directed the SIT to probe irregularities from the time when the UDF was in power.

"Placards, banners and photographs are not available only to you (UDF). From tomorrow, we can also show such things," he said.

Rajesh also alleged that the thief and the person who bought the stolen goods came in one photographic "frame" and that is in the photo with Sonia Gandhi.

He also claimed that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) came into existence due to the pressure of the Left during the first UPA government and therefore, the opposition has no regard for it.

"That is why when we are trying to discuss how the replacement of MGNREGA by VB-RAM G will affect the livelihoods of lakhs of people in Kerala, the UDF is enacting this drama in the House," the minister alleged.

"The opposition is protesting to save another Gandhi. For them, the other Gandhi is bigger than Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, irked by the sloganeering by the opposition while he was trying to respond to a submission in the House, began shouting slogans that "gold was stolen by the Congress".

He also said that the opposition was silent about Sonia Gandhi's role in the matter and demanded that she be arrested and interrogated.

"Her house should be raided. The gold is at her house," he alleged.

As opposition MLAs continued their sloganeering, the legislators of the ruling front also approached close to the well of the House.

The House business continued as the opposition continued its protest demanding Vasavan's resignation. PTI HMP ROH