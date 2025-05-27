Congress-led UDF launches campaign for Nilambur bypoll; claims to be united

Malappuram(Kerala), May 27 (PTI) Congress-led UDF on Tuesday launched its campaign for the upcoming bypoll for Nilambur Assembly constituency with its candidate Aryadan Shoukath visiting the grave of his father and praying there.

Shoukath was accompanied by party colleague V S Joy, who was a major contender for the UDF ticket in this bypoll.

Speaking to reporters after praying at the grave of his father -- party veteran and former state minister Aryadan Muhammed -- Shoukath said that the UDF was united and was going to win Nilambur with a big margin.

He said that he was beginning his campaign from his father's grave as it was his wish that the UDF should take back Nilambur.

Regarding the controversy surrounding his candidature in view of Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar's opposition to it and support for Joy, Shoukath said that UDF has many competent candidates, but only one can compete and the party has given him that responsibility.

"That does not mean that the others are not competent. No matter what anyone says, UDF will stand united to win back Nilambur," he contended.

Echoing a similar stand, Joy, the District Congress Committee (DCC) president, said that with the announcement of Shoukath's candidature all controversies have ended.

He said that the bypoll was a fight against 'Pinarayism' and expressed confidence that Anvar will support the UDF in the bypoll campaign.

He also questioned why the CPI(M) has not announced its candidate for the bypoll.

"Is the CPI(M) and LDF not going to compete from here? Why have they not announced their candidate yet? These are issues which the media should discuss," he said.

Joy also said that the campaign was beginning from the grave of Aryadan Muhammed as he was a great party leader who built up and strengthened the Congress and UDF in Nilambur.

"He is like a father to all of us," he added.

Anvar, after Shoukath's candidacy was announced, claimed that public opinion in the assembly constituency was not in his favour.

He also accused Shoukath of trying to secure CPI(M) candidacy for the assembly segment two months ago.

The Nilambur assembly seat that falls within Wayanad Parliament constituency fell vacant recently following the resignation of the sitting legislator, Anvar, due to his differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various issues.

A two-time MLA and now a Trinamool leader, Anvar had earlier extended support to the Congress-led UDF for the upcoming bypoll, but he later exerted pressure regarding its candidate selection.

The Nilambur bypoll will be held on June 19.

According to the Election Commission's notification, the last date for filing nominations for the bypoll is June 2. The results will be announced on June 23. PTI HMP HMP ADB