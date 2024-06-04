Congress-led UDF leading in majority of seats as EVM counting begins in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF is leading in the majority of seats according to trends from the counting of EVM ballots that began in the state at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

UDF candidates Dean Kuriakose and N K Premachandran, from Idukki and Kollam Lok Sabha seats respectively, were leading by a huge margin over their nearest rivals, according to early trends.

The Thiruvananthapuram LS seat is witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Counting is underway for the 20 seats in Kerala, and early trends also indicate a close contest between the candidates of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF in some seats of the state. PTI HMP LGK TGB ROH