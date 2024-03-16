Congress-led UDF refutes Kerala CM claims on anti-CAA protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Saturday refuted the Kerala Chief Minister's allegations that the grand old party and the front did not protest against the contentious CAA from its inception, and accused him of spreading lies.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had yesterday questioned Congress' role in opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked why the party had withdrawn from the joint protest against the controversial law.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan today said that Kerala CM was spreading lies over the subject.

Similar views were expressed by senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who termed it as a baseless allegation and asked the chief minister to do basic research before making such statements.

"All you have to do is to search on Google for the CAA debate in Parliament by Tharoor and Congress. You will get the news reports including videos. I wonder who is misinforming the Chief Minister on such matters. Is there no one to do the basic homework? He is the Chief Minister. He should have made the statement after doing basic research," Tharoor told the media here.

Vijayan had raised questions on the role of Congress and its leaders including Rahul Gandhi and had alleged that the grand old party and its National President Mallikarjun Kharge were yet to comment on the recent notification of the CAA's rules.

Satheesan, in a statement today termed it as a "narrative" peddled by the Left party.

"AICC General Secretary in-Charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh had clearly expressed the stand of Congress party and it was widely reported by the media on March 11 and 12," Satheesan said.

He said Gandhi, who was participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has been constantly attacking the sangh parivar forces which create division and hatred among the people.

Ponnani MP and Indian union Muslim League (IUML) leader E T Muhammed Basheer, said that he and P K Kunhalikutty had opposed the Act when the Bill was introduced in the parliament.

"The law was passed in the Parliament with our strong 80 votes of dissent. It's not that the CM is unaware of such facts. The Left party is using the same tactics played by the BJP--to spread lies," Basheer, whose party is a constituent of UDF, told the media in a press meet.

The UDF also continued its attack on the Left government, alleging that it has not withdrawn cases against those who participated in the anti-CAA protests. Vijayan had recently claimed that over 600 cases were withdrawn in connection with those protests.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the President's assent, but there were protests in several parts of the country against it, with many opposition parties speaking out against the law, calling it "discriminatory".

The Act grants citizenship to undocumented migrants of all religions -- except Muslims -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. PTI RRT RRT SDP