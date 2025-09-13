Congress-led UDF will oppose SIR in Kerala: V D Satheesan

Kochi, Sep 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was a "BJP tactic" to disrupt free and fair elections and the Congress-led UDF would strongly oppose all attempts to implement it in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said that implementation of SIR in Kerala will lead to many people, who have been voting for the last more than 20 years, being removed from the voters list.

They want the voter list to go back to the 2002 status, he claimed.

The last SIR was carried out in Kerala in 2002.

"There will be strong protests against it across the state, similar to those seen in Bihar," the opposition leader said in response to reporters' queries about the roll out of SIR in Kerala.

Election Commission officials recently said that the poll panel will soon decide on the date to roll out SIR on a pan-India basis and the exercise to clean up the voter list across states may take place before the end of the year.

Officials said that with as many as five assembly polls, including in Kerala, due next year, the all-India SIR could take place in the coming months in 2025. PTI HMP KH