Congress left no opportunity to loot people, even taxed those in low-income group, alleges PM

Jharsuguda (Odisha), Sep 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress had looted the people of the country, claiming that the grand old party had even taxed people belonging to the low-income category.

Addressing the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh' in Odisha's Jharsuguda, he cautioned people against the alleged loot by the Congress and its allies.

"The Congress left no opportunity to loot people, and even imposed tax on those with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh. The BJP government raised the limit to over Rs 12 lakh...Beware of the Congress and its allies, as they loot people," Modi said at the programme.

He alleged that the Congress started abusing the BJP government after the Centre reformed the GST regime and provided relief to the people.

"When our government reduced the price of cement, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh imposed its own tax. When we reduced the GST rates, prices came down across the country, but the Congress does not want to give this relief to the common people," the PM alleged.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council recently decided to rationalise the tax rates and have a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The revision, which was made effective from September 22, was expected to reduce the prices of a large number of products and services.

Modi also asserted that Odisha is progressing rapidly under the 'double-engine' government.

The term 'double engine' is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

“Odisha, which has witnessed poverty for several decades, is now on the path to prosperity,” he claimed, adding that the government is focused on empowering the poor, dalits and tribals.

Emphasising the need for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the PM said, "It is our resolve that from chip to ship, India must be self-reliant in everything." He also said the Centre has approved two semiconductor units for Odisha.

The Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launched on Saturday, will benefit Odia people living in Gujarat, the prime minister said at the Jharsuguda rally.

Speaking on the inauguration of the BSNL's indigenous 4G network, he said, "India is now among the five countries in the world, which possess indigenous technology to launch 4G telecom services." The prime minister said Odisha's love and affection for art and culture are world-famous. PTI AAM BBM MNB BDC