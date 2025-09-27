Congress left no opportunity to loot people, taxed those in low-income category, alleges PM

Jharsuguda (Odisha), Sep 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress had looted the people of the country, claiming that the grand old party had even taxed people belonging to the low-income category.

Addressing a public meeting in Odisha's Jharsuguda, he cautioned people against the alleged loot by the Congress and its allies.

"The Congress left no opportunity to loot people, and imposed tax on those with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh. The BJP government raised the limit to over Rs 12 lakh," Modi said.

He alleged that the Congress started abusing the BJP government after the Centre reformed the GST regime and provided relief to the people.

"When our government reduced the price of cement, the Congress government in Himachal imposed its own tax. When we reduced the GST rates, prices came down across the country, but the Congress does not want to give this relief to the common people," the PM alleged.

He asserted that Odisha is progressing rapidly under the 'double-engine' government.

“Odisha, which has witnessed poverty for several decades, is now on the path to prosperity,” he said, adding that the government is focused on empowering the poor, dalits and tribals.

Emphasising the need for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the PM said, "It is our resolve that from chip to ship, India must be self-reliant in everything." PTI AAM BBM MNB BDC