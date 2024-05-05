Congress left people of Mewat to their fate, BJP developed it: Haryana CM in Nuh

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that people of Mewat were left to fend for themselves when Congress was in power and it was the BJP which undertook development in the region.

"They had left the Mewat people to their own fate. No facilities were given to people," Saini said addressing an election rally in Nuh.

Saini said when the grand old party was in power, its ministers from Mewat region used to limit themselves to the rest-houses and did not care about the problems of people.

"We think Mewat should move ahead in development," Saini, addressing the gathering which included a sizable number from the Muslim community, said.

Saini was seeking support for BJP's Gurgaon Lok Sabha candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, who also addressed the public.

From Gurgaon, Singh's nearest rival is Congress leader Raj Babbar.

Gurgaon, Rewari, and Nuh in Mewat region are part of the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency.

Saini told the gathering that people of Mewat used to get electricity only for 2-3 hours in summers under the rule of the Congress. He also alleged that the party creates Hindu-Muslim divide for electoral gains.

Now the Congress is trying to spread a lie that if the BJP government will come to power it will change the Constitution, he said.

"BJP works for the 140 crore people of this country and brings out policies and programmes for benefits of all sections," he said.

In Mewat, he said, the BJP government took several steps to solve the drinking water problem, upgraded schools, and set up new colleges.

Rao Inderjit Singh, in his address, told the gathering, "I am your associate. I am appealing to you for your votes. I and my party seek your vote. Press the lotus button (BJP poll symbol) on May 25." He asked the people to compare Mewat of 2014 with that of 2024 and see the difference in terms of development.

"Our government believes in doing work. Mewat which once used to be backward is moving on path of progress now," he said, and referred to many central projects like constructing of expressways which criss-cross the Mewat region as examples of development.

BJP leader from Nuh and former MLA Zakir Hussein said the NDA will cross the 400-seat mark and Gurgaon candidate will win with a big mandate. PTI SUN VN VN