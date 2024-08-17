Congress' legacy of corruption continues: Nadda on MUDA 'scam'

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday attacked the Congress over the alleged MUDA scam, saying it was yet another instance of the party's "hypocrisy and family-centric politics".

The "scam" pertains to alleged allotment of compensatory sites to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which was "acquired" by MUDA.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Congress Party's Legacy of Corruption Continues! From National Herald to MUDA Scam Karnataka, Congress Party's history with corruption is well-documented. Time and again, they have betrayed the trust of the people for personal gain." "While Congress portrays itself as the guardian of Dalits and minorities, one of their own Chief Ministers is involved in grabbing land from a Dalit family. This is yet another instance of Congress' hypocrisy and its family-centric politics," he said.

On the Karnataka governor's decision to grant sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah in the case, Nadda said that instead of calling the decision unconstitutional, the Congress should reflect on its actions.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the MUDA "scam", triggering protests by Congress workers in different parts of the state.

Siddaramaiah ruled out his resignation and said he had done no wrong. He said it was "a big conspiracy to dislodge the elected government" and that he would fight it legally.