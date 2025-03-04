Congress Legislative Party leader Mir demands caste census in J-K

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Tuesday strongly advocated for a caste census in J-K, arguing that it would help identify the exact number of various sections of society and ensure benefits reach all deserving groups.

The J-K Assembly on Tuesday started the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the Lieutenant Governor's address. The motion was tabled by Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, moved by National Conference (NC) member Mubarak Gul and was seconded by Mir. Asserting that the people should neither turn Article 370 into an issue of irritation nor wear it as an amulet around their necks, Mir called upon the governments in J-K and the Centre to negotiate for an amicable solution that ensures safeguards for the next 200 years.

"We should neither turn Article 370 into an issue of irritation nor wear it as an amulet around our necks," Mir said during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor's address.

He further focused on negotiation instead of confrontation to find out amicable solution over new safeguards and said, "However, there should be a discussion on what safeguards Jammu and Kashmir had under Article 370 and how we can demand similar safeguards in the future. We have already passed a resolution on this matter." "The J&K government and the Centre should negotiate and find a way that satisfies both. The safeguards should be ensured for the next 200 years", he said.

Addressing concerns over Article 370, Mir argued that its abrogation should not be seen as the end of special provisions for J-K.

"I believe that Article 370 is just a serial number in the Indian Constitution. The numbering continues — 371, 372, 373 — and today, after multiple amendments, the Indian Constitution has reached serial number 435," he said.

He suggested that future amendments could create new provisions for J-K.

"If something has to be given to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other government in the future, it will happen only when this serial number crosses 435. Perhaps, we will find our safeguards under a new serial number," he remarked.

The Congress in J-K is demanding full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals in government land and jobs.

On the Centre mulling to incorporate certain provisions to protect the rights of the locals in government jobs and land, it said the government should explain why it first totally nullified all these protections.

Seeking the immediate restoration of statehood for J-K, Mir said reinstating its status would "resolve most of the problems facing the region by empowering the chief minister, democracy and governance".

He also welcomed the statement by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his address, saying it had generated fresh hope among the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately fulfil his commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Referring to the circumstances leading to the formation of BJP-led government at the Centre, Mir pointed out that the party could not have formed the government without the support of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

Mir said that both Kumar and Naidu had put forward demands for special packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in exchange for their support.

"The prime minister agreed to their demand. As a nationalist member, I am keeping an eye on whether Bihar and Andhra Pradesh will be granted special status," he said.

"If they grant special status to these two states, I want to see what they will do for Jammu and Kashmir. If we demand special status for J&K, why does it become a matter of objection?" Mir strongly advocated for a caste census in J-K, arguing that it would help identify the exact number of various sections of society and ensure benefits reach all deserving groups.

"Today, a national and state-level issue is the caste census. Many states have already undertaken it. There are multiple reservation categories but we do not know the exact numbers of OBCs, SCs or other castes," he said.

He pointed towards the existing reservation system, citing cases where individuals held multiple caste certificates for different benefits.

"I have examples where a single person holds OBC, ST and other certificates issued by the government. Whenever and wherever it benefits them, they use different certificates accordingly," Mir said.

He urged J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to "conduct a caste census in Jammu and Kashmir as a long-term measure to bring clarity".

Mir also called for a government policy to allocate land to landless people in J-K, possessing some lands for years.

"The government should formulate a policy to allocate five marlas of land to those who own no land or introduce similar measures," he said.

He raised concerns about recruitment, arguing that candidates from J-K may struggle in national-level competitions.

"Regarding the recruitment of our children, if the competition follows the national pattern, how will they be able to compete?" he questioned.

On the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, Mir criticised their exploitation as a vote bank while their situation remained unchanged.

"The Kashmiri Pandits have been used as a vote bank across the country. Their pain and suffering have been exploited. But their situation remains the same from 2014 to 2025, just as it was under our UPA government in 2014," he said.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks, Mubarak Gul said people gave an overwhelming mandate to this government. He also called for restoration of statehood.

"Restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir is our right," he said.

BJP member Sham Lal Sharma, while participating in the discussion, said that their approach should be to make the institutions strong and work collectively in this regard.