Congress Legislature Party discusses strategy, issues ahead of Budget Session of J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday held a meeting here to discuss a broad range of public issues to be raised during the upcoming Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, scheduled to commence on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra and attended by AICC general secretary and CLP leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Nizammudin Bhat, Irfan Hafiz Lone and Iftikhar Ahmed. Senior leader Peerzada Mohammed Sayeed could not attend the meeting due to ill health.

During the meeting, the legislators deliberated on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and finalised key issues of public concern to be taken up during the session, a spokesperson said.

These include relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, issues concerning daily wagers, need-based, casual and contractual employees, and other categories of temporary workers, he added.

The party also discussed "large-scale unemployment, rising inflation, and delay in the restoration of statehood" in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Congress legislators resolved to highlight issues concerning development, welfare, public services, including water supply, electricity, connectivity, healthcare and education during the Assembly proceedings.

The CLP members said they would focus on raising people-centric issues and effectively discharge their responsibilities towards their electorate.