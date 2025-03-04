Congress Legislature Party leader demands Rs 2 crore hike in MLA funds

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra on Tuesday demanded MLAs' salaries be linked to the inflation index and their funds increased by Rs 2 crore each to Rs 7 crore.

Speaking during the budget discussion in the Assembly, Mishra argued that 80 per cent of MLAs struggle to fulfil their responsibilities due to financial constraints. She said many legislators have to travel 40-50 kilometers to district headquarters to advocate for their constituents' needs.

"Either the MLAs' salary should be completely abolished, or at the very least, it should be linked to the inflation index to prevent them from facing repeated financial difficulties," she said.

She added, "Inflation is rising. A one-kilometre road that could be built with Rs 20-30 lakh under the MLA fund now costs Rs 40-50 lakh. Therefore, the MLA fund should be increased by at least Rs 2 crore per legislator. Additionally, 200 handpumps should be allocated to each MLA." Criticising the state budget, she remarked, "This budget is like an elephant's tusk, meant only for display. There is nothing new or logical in it." She said that with only a month left in the current financial year, the government had spent just 55 per cent of the previous budget. She claimed the state incurred 54 per cent expenditure in health, 60 per cent in energy, 50 per cent in public works, 50 per cent in agriculture, and 60 per cent in the education department.

On the finance minister, Mishra said, "He frequently speaks about revenue surplus but conveniently forgets that, according to Reserve Bank of India data, Uttar Pradesh is the second-most indebted state in the country. The state's total liability stands at Rs 7.7 lakh crore, with an additional Rs 51,000 crore in loans planned in this budget. This means every citizen of the state bears a debt of over Rs 34,000, up from Rs 18,000 in 2016-17." Mishra wondered about the source of funds to support the "massive" budget.

"The budget projects a 57 per cent increase in GST revenue, a 30 per cent rise in state excise revenue, and a 16 per cent hike in electricity taxes and fees. How will these targets be met? The burden will ultimately fall on the common man – both directly and indirectly," she said. PTI SLM KIS VN VN