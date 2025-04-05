Congress' leniency led to Waqf boards flouting norms, claims Kangana Ranaut

Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) The Congress' leniency towards Waqf boards led to them flouting norms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut alleged on Saturday and said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament would address the issue of largescale land-grabbing.

Addressing a Jan Sampark Abhiyan in the Majhvad area of her Mandi constituency, the actor-politician welcomed the Waqf bill's passage and claimed there was a big conspiracy behind the formation of Waqf boards even before Independence.

The entire country is suffering till now because of that, she alleged.

The new legislation will address the issue of significant encroachments, she claimed and alleged huge chunks of land had been grabbed in the name of Waqf boards.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Ranaut also said Congress leaders elected from Mandi did not raise their voices for the people in Parliament.

That is why Himachal Pradesh is in huge debt today, she claimed.

The BJP MP, who hails from Mandi, said Congress leaders made an uncalled-for remark about the district -- also known as Chhoti Kashi -- to defame it while she was preparing to return home.

Ranaut was referring to a comment by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate after the actor-politician was fielded by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that had evoked strong reactions.

Speaking in the local dialect, she expressed her gratitude to the people of Mandi for electing her and said she would work for their welfare as a sister and daughter.

Earlier, Ranaut paid obeisance at the Bhoot Nath temple. PTI BPL SZM SZM