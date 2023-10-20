Congress lodges complaint with EC over CM KCR giving B forms to BRS candidates at official residence

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Telangana Congress on Friday lodged a complaint with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar had violated the Model Code of Conduct by handing over B forms to BRS candidates at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the CM.
G Niranjan, Congress' Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman, in his letter to the CEC, requested the panel to take immediate action on the issue to avoid further violations of the model code by KCR.
He further said the Congress party had written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on October 16 on the same issue.
The Congress leader alleged that KCR handed over B forms to some candidates including Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao on October 15 and the following day to as many as 29 contestants.
Known as B-forms, the official document is considered proof that a particular candidate has been put up by a political party in the election. PTI GDK SS