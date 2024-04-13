Congress lodges complaint with Manipur CEO over firing at party election meeting

Imphal, Apr 13 PTI) The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday requested the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur to take necessary action against anti-social elements who allegedly fired during an election meeting of Congress Inner Manipur Lok Sabha candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at Phairembam in Bishnupur district.

In a letter to the CEO, the MPCC said on Friday at around 3.30 pm, some 400 to 500 people had gathered for an election-related public interaction programme... when suddenly gunshots were fired by unknown persons.

The MPCC also alleged that unidentified gunmen threatened the organisers and the crowd to not convene the meeting and disperse immediately.

Seeking legal actions, MPCC also urged for deployment of central armed police personnel in valley areas as "all valley areas are hyper-sensitive zones in the coming elections.

Meanwhile, AICC in charge of Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland, Girish Chodankar in a post on X said, "After knowing that Indian National Congress is winning both seats in Manipur, some elements are using gun firing to create fear among people and thus disturbing our Congress campaign." "We have already brought such type of incidents to the notice of the Chief Electoral Office several times and requested to take measures to stop threats," he said.

Elections for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 19. Six candidates including Congress candidate and JNU professor Bimol Akoijam are in the fray. PTI COR RG