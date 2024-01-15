Congress Lok Sabha Election Committee meeting in Bengaluru on Jan 19: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that a meeting of the state level Lok Sabha election committee will be held on January 19 in Bengaluru followed by a party workers convention on Jan 21 in Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "The Lok Sabha Election Committee meeting will be held at Indira Bhavan on January 19 and it will be attended by observers from Delhi." The list of potential candidates given by the ministers in-charge of districts will be discussed during the meeting as the list of candidates needs to be finalised quickly, Shivakumar added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the Congress party workers’ mega convention in Mangaluru on January 21." On the appointments to boards and corporations, he said, "The list of appointments to Boards and Corporations can be out any moment. There is no question of delaying the appointments. All promises made during elections regarding roles for party workers will be kept." PTI GMS ANE