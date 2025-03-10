Congress Lok Sabha members raise issue of lack of remuneration for Asha workers

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Congress members from Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Monday raised the issue of lack of remuneration for Asha workers and their demand for social security cover, saying the "blame game" between the Centre and the Kerala government is not helping the cause of the healthcare volunteers.

Shashi Tharoor of the Congress was the first to raise the issue during Zero Hour. Referring to Asha workers' month-long agitation in Kerala, he said they are paid poorly and continue to be treated as volunteers and denied social security and pension benefits.

He said the "unsung" heroes, who worked as frontline healthcare givers during the COVID-19 pandemic, are denied regular payments.

He wondered whether their efforts are ignored just because they are women.

Another party member from Kerala, K C Venugopal reminded the Chair that he had been seeking to raise the issue for a long time.

He said while the state government is blaming them for the agitation, the Centre is blaming the state for the situation.

Sashikanth Senthil of the Congress representing Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu alleged that the digital India initiative has turned out to be "denial India" initiative and after several flagship schemes, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will become the next casualty due to the poor implementation of digital initiatives.

He said most of the time the poor are busy in face recognition and getting one-time passwords to avail the benefits.

RSP's N K Premchandran also raised the issue of the plight of Asha workers and their agitation which completed one month on Monday. PTI NAB NAB DV DV