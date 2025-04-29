Congress lost over 50 elections under Rahul Gandhi in past 11 years: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Lucknow: As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kickstarted a two-day visit to his constituency Rae Bareli and party bastion Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed the Congress lost more than 50 elections in the past 11 years under the former's leadership.

Taking to X, Maurya said, "Instead of being accountable to the nation, the Congress's royal family spent 10 years running the Manmohan Singh government with a remote control."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Maurya said, "Eventually, the Manmohan Singh government collapsed, and since then, under the clownish leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress lost over 50 elections in the past 11 years."

"To avoid further disgrace, the oldest party has now placed the burden of its future on its oldest leader. The royal family is directing him while he is gasping for breath," Maurya added.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, began his two-day visit to Rae Bareli and Amethi on Tuesday. In Rae Bareli, he distributed solar-powered vehicles to the underprivileged.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader is scheduled to visit Kanpur to meet the bereaved family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 persons killed in the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.