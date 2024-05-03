Congress loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma file nomination from Amethi, to contest against Smriti Irani

Amethi: Congress loyalist K L Sharma filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat here on Friday.

Sharma filed his papers at the collectorate, accompanied by local Congress leaders.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier in the day urged the the public in Amethi to vote for Sharma.

Soon after her arrival in the constituency, Priyanka headed for the party office in Gauriganj and met Sharma. She also addressed party workers to ensure his victory.

She later left for Rae Bareli to accompany Rahul Gandhi who will file his nomination from the constituency earlier represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Sharma's candidature from the Amethi seat was announced early Friday, the last day for filing of nomination for the polling slated in the fifth phase on May 20.

Sharma is pitted against BJP leader and sitting MP Smriti Irani.