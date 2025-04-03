Congress made Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule: Nadda

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Thursday accused the Congress of making Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule at the Centre.

Participating in a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, Nadda said the Narendra Modi government brought Muslim women into the mainstream by banning the practice of triple talaq.

"You made the Indian Muslim ladies second-grade citizens," Nadda said referring to the Congress party.

While triple talaq was banned in Muslim countries such as Egypt, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Syria several years ago, the Congress-led UPA government did nothing for Muslim women while it was in power for a decade.

"I stand in support of the (Waqf) Bill as its sole purpose is to bring reforms in managing the Waqf properties," Nadda said.

He added that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the nation's interest and the opposition is trying to derail and divert the issue.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill in the early hours of Thursday and a discussion in the Rajya Sabha is going on. PTI JP RHL