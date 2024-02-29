Congress makes some fresh appointments in its Mumbai unit

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday made some fresh appointments in the party's Mumbai unit with two sitting MLAs - Amin Patel and Aslam Shaikh - being appointed as senior vice presidents.

The move comes in the wake of senior leaders Milind Deora and Baba Siddique quitting the party along with a few office-bearers supporting them.

The previous Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) was formed on March 14, 2021, in which Baba Siddique was one of the six senior vice presidents. It also had 15 vice presidents, 42 general secretaries and 76 secretaries.

Now, former MLAs Yusuf Abrani and Ashok Jadhav have also been appointed as the senior vice presidents.

There are five vice presidents, 12 general secretaries and 19 secretaries in the list of fresh appointments.

Sandeep Shukla has been appointed as the treasurer, while Preniel Nair has been appointed as the organisation in-charge. The party has also named three coordinators.

Ravi Bavkar has been appointed as the south Mumbai district unit chief.

Although the All India Congress Committee (AICC) statement mentions appointments of additional office-bearers, it does not say whether the old committee has been dissolved.

The current president of the MRCC is Varsha Gaikwad.

In a setback to the Congress in Mumbai ahead of Lok Sabha polls, former Union minister Milind Deora last month quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier this month, Siddique, Congress' Muslim face in Mumbai, joined the Nationalist Congress Party, in a major boost to the Ajit Pawar-led party. PTI MR NP