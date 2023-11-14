Congress making false promises in poll-bound states: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla Nov 14 (PTI) Congress failed to fulfil its poll guarantees promised on the eve of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, and now it is making false promises in the poll-bound states, alleged Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Thakur said the Congress should worry about the welfare of the people of the states ruled by it and should resume the stalled development projects in the state.

He said promises like Rs 1,500 per month to women, five lakh jobs to youths, 300 units of free electricity and many more have not been fulfilled in the state and the Congress is misleading the general public by making false commitments.

All development works have come to a standstill ever since the Congress came to power in the state, due to which people of the state are facing problems, he added. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK MNK